FNB voted Africa’s Most Valuable Bank Brand for a second year

FNB has retained its position as Africa’s Most Valuable Bank Brand for the second year in a row in the 2021 Brand Finance® Global 500 Banking report.

With brand value of US$1.3 billion, FNB is the top performing South African brand among top 200 most valuable bank brands in the world in the 2021 Brand Finance® Global 500 Banking ranking.

In determining leading banks, the Brand Finance® survey partly considers brand-specific revenues as a proportion of parent company revenues attributable to the brand in question and forecast those revenues by analysing historic revenues, equity analyst forecasts, and economic growth rates.

Jacques Celliers, CEO of FNB says, “This accolade affirms the resilience of our business to withstand the monumental challenge of a global pandemic. Despite the headwinds that customers and businesses across the continent continue to face, plans to implement vaccination programmes in some countries augur well for efforts to minimise the impact of the pandemic on lives and livelihoods. We are energised and remain committed to continue playing an active role in all countries in which we operate.”

“In the last year our brand pushed boundaries in adding value to customers’ lives in a time of uncertainty, and this was reflected in our efforts to offer relief to individuals and business, coupled with keeping our doors open as an essential service,” says Faye Mfikwe, FNB Chief Marketing Officer.