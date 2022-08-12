FNB wins most valuable financial services brand for the 3rd year with brand value up 30% to $3.5 billion

First National Bank (FNB) is the leading financial services brand in Kantar BrandZ's Top 30 Most Valuable South African Brands 2022 for the third year in a row.

FNB's brand value increased by 30% to $3.5 billion in 2022.

In addition, FNB received a Special Award for ‘Exposure’, a fundamental brand metric that recognises brands that create “great advertising with memorable icons and messages” across the category (not only banking) and is based on consumer sentiment. This recognition comes on the back of its #Changeables campaign which was launched in 2021. Again, in the 2021 brand valuation, FNB scored the highest across the category for Exposure - great advertising - based on positive consumer reception and perceptions of the campaign.

FNB CEO, Jacques Celliers, says, "It's an honour to be named the top financial services brand in Kantar BrandZ's Most Valuable South African Brands 2022 this year. Our brand was recognised for its resilience to be able to provide meaningful help to customers during these difficult times. This honour validates our efforts to help customers through our trusted digital platform with superior interfaces. We continue to invest in our enterprise-wide platform, which enables customers to perform most functions digitally. We’re also pleased to see our zero-rated FNB App continuing to attract millions of customers who use it to access both financial and lifestyle services.”