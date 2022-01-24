FNB’s eBucks Rewards named SA’s Best Loyalty Programme in financial services

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers says, "Rewards are at the core of relationships with our retail and commercial customers. eBucks Rewards continues to demonstrate the power of our digital platform in helping our customers better manage their money across credit, transact, invest, and insure. We continue to enrich our rewards to help our customers generate maximum benefits in areas such as fuel, travel, telecommunications, food and health."

For the third consecutive year, FNB 's free eBucks Rewards programme has been named the Best Programme of the Year 2021 (financial services) and the Most Innovative Use of Technology at the South African Loyalty Awards. In the last 20 years, the behavioural programme has paid out over R16.3 billion in eBucks to the bank’s individual and commercial customers.

In recent years, the bank has introduced eBucks Travel to allow both its retail and commercial customers to use the FNB App to book local and international flights and hire a car for personal and/or business needs, with potential savings of up to 40%. Its customers can also earn up to R8/litre in eBucks for their fuel spend. Last year, FNB introduced instant rewards and its customers can use eBucks to pay some of their bank fees on qualifying accounts.

"We are proud of the meaningful contribution that eBucks Rewards continues to make to alleviate the financial pressure on our individual and business customers. At a time when consumers and businesses are dealing with a pandemic as well as record-high prices for fuel and some food staples, the value of eBucks has once again been emphasised. The evolution of the programme attests to our brand purpose of ‘help’ and we’re looking forward to adding more value to our customers during the course of 2022," concludes Celliers.

