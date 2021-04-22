FNB's latest iCustomer tools for online banking

As a trusted custodian of our customers' money and data for decades, we are building on this by opening up and availing our safe and secure banking interface to give businesses more control to manage their data.

This has never been more important as businesses face unprecedent pressure to comply with data privacy and protection requirements."

Once logged in, customers can access the secure MyProfile or Business Profile tool to check and update their personal and contact information, update their address details using the location finder technology on their mobile device, and then instantly verify identity details with the Department of Home Affairs.

These cutting-edge data management tools go beyond being merely an online information updating system, but also provide many other benefits to FNB customers.

In addition to the convenience of being able to instantly and securely keep their personal or business details up to date, without the need for time-consuming paperwork or queuing, the Bank has up-to-date information needed to provide them with the most appropriate, personalised solutions for their needs, without any delays due to non-compliance with current or future know-your-customer regulations. Customers only need to update the information once for it to be available across the Bank.

"Today, more than ever before, consumers and business owners need assurance that their information is protected and secure, but also that it is correct," says Celliers, "and we believe that there is no better way to provide our customers with that sense of security and confidence than by putting them in full and secure control of their personal and business information."

Find more information here.