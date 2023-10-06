FSCA - fostering a fair, efficient and resilient financial system

The mandate of the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) is to foster a fair, efficient, and resilient financial system that supports inclusive and sustainable economic growth in South Africa.

Financial customers are at the heart of all these efforts. The FSCA looks to ensure they have access to innovative and appropriate products and services, and are empowered to make financially capable and informed decisions.

The FSCA’s first-ever television commercial is now out - and showcases how the authority is here for you at your most important moments. Financial institutions and individuals are supervised and regulated by the FSCA to ensure your special milestones are as seamless and memorable as they were meant to be.

At all times, the FSCA oversees the financial sector with financial customers in mind. It keeps you empowered, alert and ultimately financially safe.