Fxview wins ‘Best Global Broker’ at UF AWARDS Global 2023

Fxview has been recognised as the "Best Global Broker" by UF AWARDS Global. This prestigious award recognises Fxview's outstanding contributions to online trading and fintech, and it was bestowed by the event's organisers, Ultimate Fintech, after a reliable vote.

The fact that Fxview has won this award shows how dedicated the company is to quality and innovation. Outstanding success throughout the past year Fxview's consistent performance this year is more evidence of the company's prowess. The "Best ECN/STP Broker MEA" award from the UF AWARDS MEA 2023 and the "Best Multi-Asset Broker Africa" award from the Financial Achievements in Markets Excellency (FAME) 2023 awards stand out as particularly noteworthy examples. When taken as a whole, these honours highlight Fxview's commitment to providing exceptional service to its customers.

Fxview Managing Director, Janis Anastassiou, expressed their gratitude, saying, "We take great pride in being globally recognised. We are committed to providing our clients with a cutting-edge trading platform that can adapt to their individual demands.” Janis continued, “Our continued commitment to this effort will never waiver.” Their dedication and enthusiasm have justifiably won them international acclaim. Global coverage and safety standards With clients in over 180 countries, Fxview is a multi-asset platform with a stellar reputation for excellence in financial services.

Regulated by The Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) of South Africa, and the Financial Services Commission of Mauritius (FSC) and registered under 30+ EU regulatory bodies, Fxview has shown throughout its existence an unrelenting commitment to openness and the delivery of reasonably priced financial services. Their unwavering dedication not only inspires trust among their clientele, but also equips them to make the most of chances in the international financial sector. Fxview has successfully maintained its position as a market leader by providing clients with a low-cost trading environment. They continue to be steadfast in their dedication to providing exceptional service.