Game extends money-saving Price Beat Promise online

South African retailer, Game, has extended its popular money-saving Price Beat Promise to purchases made through its online store.

Launched in 1970 as part of the retailer’s commitment to offering its customer truly unbeatable prices on every item, the Price Beat Promise offers savvy consumers the opportunity to get any product stocked by Game at the cheapest price in the market, and save a further 10% on the difference between prices.

A recent Game survey found that 86% of local consumers are prioritising bargain hunting more so now than they did a year ago, no matter how much they earn or how small their household.

The survey also showed that price comparison programmes are important, with 75% of respondents saying they see the value in comparing prices to receive 10% back on the difference, with Game’s Price Beat Promise, for example.

“Over the last year, we have seen a dramatic shift toward the use of our e-commerce offering with the Game customer – which is why we made the decision to introduce the Price Beat Promise for online purchases,” explains Katherine Madley, Vice President of Marketing for Game.

To make use of the Price Beat Promise, you do not need to sign up or be part of a programme.

It’s simple - if you're shopping for something specific and find it cheaper elsewhere, let Game know by bringing the competitor leaflet showing the cheaper price into one of its 119 stores across the country, and they will beat that price by 10% on the difference.

It even works on items you have already purchased - if you've purchased any item from Game and within 21 days and find the identical product at a competitor for less, bring in the competitor leaflet valid at time of price-beat request and Game will refund you 10% on the difference.

Customers who have purchased items online within the last 21 days can email a screenshot or link to the cheaper item to [email protected], along with their order number, in order to be eligible for a refund of the difference between prices plus 10% on the difference.

The survey found that 50% of respondents felt they were savvier with their money than they were a year ago and said they were hunting for better deals.

“What most consumers don’t realise is that when they are using loyalty schemes to save money, the perceived savings are being worked into the price of the items and often require the consumer to spend multiple times on multiple items – ultimately costing them money,” says Madley.

“We firmly believe that everyday low prices must be made available to all South Africans, everyday with savings being immediate and not earned. This is why we only work with the best suppliers and manufacturers to give customers our 10% Price Beat Promise on every single item.”

Game intends to run this price perception survey on a quarterly basis to keep abreast of changes and trends in consumer behaviour.