Get instant access to your fleet’s traffic fines with Fines4U

A unique portal will be made available to such clients and by simply entering a client’s business register number (“BRN”) the system extracts the full details of each traffic fine that can be redirected, based on the parameters defined by the AARTO system.

On receipt of the details of those fines that can be redirected, the functionality to initiate redirections is provided; the client has full control over which fines to be redirected and to whom. The data that is sensitive as defined by the POPI act is only visible to the client and otherwise hidden in the system, thereby adhering to the POPI act requirements for confidentiality.

In addition to the fines that can be redirected, the Fines4U system will also display details of all fines held at that point in time in the Fines4U system, including all relevant information pertaining to each fine (status, penalty amount, etc.). The portal will restrict details to those fines that are held against the specified BRN(s).

Once the client has access to the details of all valid traffic offences, further action can be taken to optimise the savings on outstanding penalties and / or to redirect fines to the employees who are responsible for specific offences.