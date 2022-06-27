Get ready for unrivalled opportunity at FAME Week Africa 2022

These are our stories, told by us, for us and the world. This was the overarching theme for the Road to FAME Week Africa 2022 function, held at Hotel Sky in June, where organisers RX Africa outlined its plans for this year’s edition of show. Billed as the continent’s unrivalled bridge to business development for the creative and cultural sector, FAME Week Africa, under the guidance of its recently appointed president Sisanda Henna, will ensure that Africans are robust players in the market, rather than mere consumers. “The creative industries are powerful drivers for sustainable and inclusive growth for African economies,” says Henna.

Story continues below Advertisement

“FAME Week Africa brings together co-related events focusing on the major creative economies, namely film, television and animation as well as music, with plans afoot to add more of the creative industries in future shows,” says Judy Goddard, FAME Week Africa event director. Open to all industry professionals from 24-26 August 2022 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), FAME Week Africa headlined by MIP Africa (television and film industry) and Muziki Africa (music industry) and supported by Cape Town International Animation Festival (CTIAF) and Media Entertainment Solutions Africa (MESA) will turn every moment into an opportunity, transforming three days of exchange and networking, meetings, screenings and conferences, into lasting business. “FAME Week Africa 2022 looks set to host 2 500 visitors, around 85 exhibitors and 300 buyers, across the three shows, making this unique event the perfect business playground for exclusive deals and signings,” says Goddard, noting that there will also be high-end, exclusive networking opportunities for attendees.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Host City of Cape Town will act as the perfect backdrop for FAME Week Africa. Be part of FAME Week Africa from the 24 to 26 August at the CTICC in the Host City of Cape Town.

Story continues below Advertisement

An African show like no other - join us! Africa is brimming with talent. With the influence and reach of African artists and creatives gone global due to social media and digital streaming services, the continent’s creative and cultural sector is gaining momentum and interest. FAME Week Africa is the platform to tap into the continent.

Story continues below Advertisement