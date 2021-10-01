Get rewarded for good driving with Standard Bank’s Insurance app

According to Dr Nolwandle Mgoqi-Mbalo, Head of Insurance South Africa at Standard Bank, the app makes car insurance services available to a new generation of consumers, twenty-four-seven, via your smart phone.

“This app allows one to get quotes, take out policies, view their insurance portfolio, and register claims all in one place. No more lengthy phone calls or inconvenient processes as you are always in control,” Dr Mgoqi-Mbalo says.

“The app is in keeping with our broader goal of having clients at the center of what we do. It will match the clout of Standard Insurance Limited’s insurance practice with its Group identity as Africa’s biggest bank by assets, committed to driving the continent’s growth,” Dr Mgoqi-Mbalo continues.

The app has several features aimed at rewarding the user for good driving and making insurance easier through: