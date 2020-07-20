Have you booked your seat for PSG’s webinar series with industry experts?

The PSG Think Big webinar series features some of South Africa’s sharpest minds and most passionate voices.

This week’s session featured aviation expert and editor of SA Flyer magazine, Guy Leitch. He discussed where SAA is going (that it could be profitable again, given the right changes), what those changes are, and where to next for business travellers in light of Covid-19.

The previous week, investigative journalist Jacques Pauw set tongues wagging with his revelations about the illicit tobacco trade.





Next week’s free webinar session features ex-Springbok coach, Nick Mallett, who will be sharing his thoughts on where the sport is going, given the current pandemic. Kick-off is at 9am on Tuesday but those who can’t join live can always catch the replay.





“Feedback received on the quality of content from viewers of the series has been positive to date,” says Tracy Hirst, Chief Marketing Officer of PSG, “and highlights the value of open and honest discussions. Looking beyond the moment requires access to expert opinion, and we have created the platform to share these insights as widely as possible.”





The host of the series is Bruce Whitfield, whose award-winning style of journalism allows him to generate fascinating discussions. He says that “It’s not every day you get one-on-one time with some of the most remarkable people in their fields and get to learn more about them, what they do and why they do it. I feel so privileged to be tapping into some of the country’s sharpest minds and look forward to sharing those conversations with you.”





PSG has confirmed they will delve into more detail on the future of financial and property markets, the medical space, the outlook for the country’s struggling entrepreneurs and even South African cricket, to highlight just a few of the upcoming topics they are planning to add to the Think Big webinar series. Here’s a look at what’s already on the schedule.





The Future of Rugby:





Always a favourite with the public, ex-Springbok coach Nick Mallett features in the third webinar, discussing the future of rugby in a post-Covid-19 world.





Speakers: Nick Mallett, Ex-Springbok coach and Adriaan Pask, Chief Investment Officer, PSG Wealth





Date & Time: Tuesday 21 July 09h00 – 10h00









The Future of South African Politics:





Herman Mashaba discusses his time as Mayor of Johannesburg and why he decided to step down, as well as his newly-released book The Accidental Mayor and his new political party, The People’s Dialogue.





Speakers: Herman Mashaba, South African entrepreneur, politician and the former mayor of Johannesburg and Dan Hugo, Chief Executive: PSG Distribution





Date & Time: Tuesday 28 July 09h00 – 10h00









The Future of Education in SA:





Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Johannesburg, talks about the role of leadership in mitigating inequalities in higher education.





Speakers: Adam Habib, Vice-Chancellor of the University of the Witwatersrand and Anet Ahern, Chief Executive Officer, PSG Asset Management





Date & Time: Tuesday 4 August 09h00 – 10h00







