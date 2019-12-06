With the constant increases in electricity tariffs, installing a prepaid meter has become a necessity for property owners and landlords. Recharger is a specialist supplier of prepaid electricity metering products with vending systems in South Africa.
Prepaid meters are beneficial to both landlords and tenants as they help the user control and regulate their spend and consumption of electricity.
Investment into a reliable, prepaid sub-metering solution ensures transparency and minimises admin as landlords can charge their tenants for the exact amount of usage every month.
Recharger Prepaid Metering is at the forefront of prepaid metering with thousands of meters installed across South Africa and internationally at commercial properties, industrial complexes, private residences, resorts, BnB’s, apartment blocks and shopping centres.
Recharger supplies a comprehensive range of three-phase and single-phase electricity sub-meters. The meters are SABS approved, STS compliant and installed independently by qualified electricians and contractors.