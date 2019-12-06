How do you manage your tenants’ electricity usage?









As electricity cost increases so do the rising burden on landlords. Pic: Supplied With the constant increases in electricity tariffs, installing a prepaid meter has become a necessity for property owners and landlords. Recharger is a specialist supplier of prepaid electricity metering products with vending systems in South Africa. Prepaid meters are beneficial to both landlords and tenants as they help the user control and regulate their spend and consumption of electricity. Investment into a reliable, prepaid sub-metering solution ensures transparency and minimises admin as landlords can charge their tenants for the exact amount of usage every month. Recharger Prepaid Metering is at the forefront of prepaid metering with thousands of meters installed across South Africa and internationally at commercial properties, industrial complexes, private residences, resorts, BnB’s, apartment blocks and shopping centres. Recharger supplies a comprehensive range of three-phase and single-phase electricity sub-meters. The meters are SABS approved, STS compliant and installed independently by qualified electricians and contractors.

Recharger is the only company in SA that offers a lifetime warranty!

How do the meters work?

They work like a prepaid cellphone, once a meter is installed, recharge vouchers are purchased at till points or tokens supplied via the Recharger Vending systems.. When the meter runs low, the meter gives a signal indicating that recharge vouchers need to be purchased. If the kilowatt/KL on the meter runs out, the supply is suspended.

There are two options available for vending electricity vouchers.

A - Recharger prepaid electricity tokens are available at various retail stores, banks and petrol stations nationally, you can also get tokens online or from mobile vendors.

B - Tenants buy tokens from their landlords



Landlords and property owners can purchase tokens directly from Recharger, allowing the owners to manage the meters and tenant electricity usage themselves.

Recharger Token Vending Platform:

The unique aspect of Recharger is their Licence Free - Recharger Token Vending Platform that enables businesses or dealers’ access to sell tokens for the meters. Recharger has seen un-precedented success with the distribution and rollout of its vending systems to a national network of dealer-agents.

Their integrated solution includes secure web (cloud) based software for desktops and mobile devices, prepaid sub-meters, training, support and marketing assistance to help your business earn an ongoing revenue.



Vendors can supply tokens for the meters to the consumers directly, handle the funds collections and electricity bills as well as access detailed reports. The system can accommodate levies, arrears rentals, management fees and other expenses when the token is generated. Vendors can also allocate a vending fee on the token itself for their services rendered,

​Increase meter sales - Increase income - Increase your profit.

For more information go to www.recharger.co.za