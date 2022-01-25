How SMMEs can survive and thrive past Covid-19

As we prepare for a fresh start in 2022, it’s worth taking stock of the year that was and how to grow your business in the future. Businesses need to seek new and effective strategies to thrive in this challenging economic climate – and Nedbank provides beyond banking services to support small businesses in their journey.

Nedbank’s Regional Manager for Business Banking and Private Clients for the Eastern Cape, Jordaan Roelofse, says that Nedbank offers tailored small-business banking accounts for each business owner’s unique needs. ‘For example, our Startup Bundle is tailored for sole business owners with a turnover of less than R3 million a year and offers zero monthly service fees for the first six months, as well as up to 20 free transactions, eNotes and more. And because clients’ business and personal finances are so interdependent, Nedbank has designed fit-for-purpose banking solutions that enable clients to manage both through a single point of contact: a dedicated relationship banker.’

However, it’s Nedbank’s support of small businesses beyond affordable banking that is helping to rebuild this vital sector of the economy, and Roelofse says that Nedbank has a host of always-on value-added services to get and keep small businesses going. ‘Our Essential Guide for Small-business Owners is a valuable tool that offers expert discussions and helpful tips for start-up and small-business owners to learn more about what it takes to start and run a business, and the Avo business-to-business marketplace by Nedbank was developed to enable businesses, both big and small, to connect securely and grow our economy.

Whether your business is looking for additional means to distribute its products, or for more effective and efficient ways to source raw material or stock, the digital marketplace connects businesses with other like-minded businesses, anywhere in South Africa, anytime, regardless of the sector.’