How to become more sustainable as a business

The lockdown has probably added several stress factors to your business. From changing the way you work to finding a new way of communicating your reports to clients, there are many things you’ve done during the lockdown, that you may not have done before. You may not have been ready for this change, but you persevered nonetheless, and you were able to cope. But what has this lesson taught us? It has taught us that change is good. A change such as ‘going green’ can be beneficial to your company. An online report by IMD states that 62% of executives consider a sustainability strategy necessary to be competitive today, and another 22% think it will be in the future. Most companies may just be against this, thinking that it may cost an arm and a leg to get your business to be more sustainable. However, only a few small changes can make a positive impact on your company.

Here are a few ideas to get you started:

Allow employees to work from home

The lockdown has forced several companies, which may have included yours, to allow staff to work from home. This may have been new to you, but it probably provided you with a way to see how your company can remain afloat amid a crisis even though your employees are working in the comfort of their home. When employees work from home or use public transport, there are fewer cars on the road, reducing your carbon footprint. A bonus: no more sitting in peak hour traffic!

Recycle

Set recycling goals for your business and encourage your employees to adhere to them. It’s also a good idea to buy recycled products such as ink cartridges and sustainable cleaning products. If you have unwanted or expired documents that you’d like to toss in the bin, consider recycling them. The Document Warehouse offers a secure Document Shredding and File Destruction Service on the premises, which safely destroys a customer’s secure data. After papers have been shredded, it is sent off for recycling.

Go paperless

After shredding all unwanted paper, try to avoid using paper in the office. We live in a digital age that is constantly evolving – there is no real need to print paper. Presentations can be done virtually, and if you need to add your signature, you can add an e-signature without compromising the credibility of the document. Make a habit of reviewing documents on-screen instead of printing them out.

Bring a plant to work

Plants are known for cleaning the air and producing oxygen. They improve the air quality as they remove harmful pollutants, and a study revealed that it could help to reduce stress. They also add beautiful scenery to your office. Add plants around the office or add a desk plant. They are sure to create a happier, more productive environment for your staff members.

Create a monthly challenge

Challenging employees to do something fun and good for the environment is a sure-fire way to boost staff morale. And if you set up ‘green’ challenges, you can encourage your employees to change their behaviour for the greater good. Consider monthly challenges such as going for a month without using plastic or printing paper. You can award prizes to the winners selected at the end of the month.

Taking your company on a sustainability journey should not be expensive or dreary. It can be fun and exciting. Here’s to a cleaner, greener future!