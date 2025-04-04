Huawei Mate XT - world’s first tri-fold smartphone drops

The future of business mobility has arrived. Huawei’s Mate XT ULTIMATE DESIGN, the world’s first tri-fold smartphone, is now available in South Africa, ushering in a bold new chapter in device convergence, flexibility, and professional productivity. With the local arrival of the Huawei Mate X6 alongside it, South African professionals now have access to not one but two of Huawei’s most advanced foldables. Together, they mark a leap forward in design innovation and mobile capability - but the Mate XT takes centre stage.

All of this is being unveiled on the same day Huawei announces its new partnership with the legendary Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. Because when it comes to innovation, performance, and winning mindsets, Huawei knows champions recognise each other. Work without limits, wherever you are The Huawei Mate XT is designed to adapt seamlessly to the fast-paced demands of modern work life. Transforming effortlessly from a stylish, pocket-sized smartphone to a robust 10.2-inch tablet, this device empowers users to collaborate on presentations, manage spreadsheets, or juggle packed schedules on the go. A standout feature is its tri-fold structure, which enables multitasking across multiple screens, making fluid productivity a reality for professionals who demand more from their devices.

With the Multiview in One experience, users can shift between single, dual, and triple-screen modes, ensuring that they have the right capacity for every business moment, enhancing efficiency like never before.

Innovation that means business Beyond its functional prowess, the Mate XT also boasts an impressive design profile. Despite its intricate engineering, the device remains remarkably slim, measuring just slightly thicker than a conventional smartphone in its folded state and achieving a striking 3.6mm when fully opened. Its ultra-thin leather finish not only adds an air of sophistication but also maintains the durability and lightness expected from premium devices.

Furthermore, Huawei’s Eonic Curves lens design underscores a commitment to high-quality industrial aesthetics, achieved through 22 rigorous days of precise craftsmanship. Power, precision, and performance in one The Huawei Mate XT is not just about form; it also excels in function. Its 3K Huawei X-True™ Display offers superior visual clarity for everything from document editing to virtual meetings. A robust hinge mechanism crafted from ultra-high strength steel ensures the device can withstand the rigours of daily use, while the Huawei XMAGE camera system, featuring a 10-step adjustable physical aperture and up to 5.5x telephoto zoom, positions the Mate XT as an essential tool for content creators and professionals alike. The Ultra Speed Snapshot feature guarantees that every moment can be captured, whether in the field or in an intricate meeting.

This device is engineered for those on the move, providing a full-screen productivity experience suited for any environment, be it boardrooms or casual business lounges. Prefer a single fold? The Huawei Mate X6 delivers Alongside the innovative Mate XT, Huawei has also introduced the Huawei Mate X6. This model serves as a durable alternative for professionals who favour a single-fold format without sacrificing performance. With dual OLED displays safeguarded by 2nd Gen Kunlun Glass and an advanced Ultra Chroma Camera, the Mate X6 caters to the needs of discerning business users.



For leaders who think ahead The launch of the Huawei Mate XT ULTIMATE DESIGN is a landmark achievement in mobile technology, challenging preconceived notions of what smartphones can accomplish. This revolutionary device empowers professionals to work smarter and break free from traditional limitations. The Huawei Mate XT ULTIMATE DESIGN and the Huawei Mate X6 are now available to eager customers at Huawei’s official online store and during in-store events across select retailers in South Africa. Special April pricing offers have been announced, with the Huawei Mate XT retailing at R69 999 or available through cellular operators with monthly plans starting from R2 999. On the other hand, the Huawei Mate X6 is priced at R44 999, with cellular operators offering it at monthly rates starting from R1 599.