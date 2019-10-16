Huawei Watch GT 2 vs Garmin Fenix 5: which watch is the best fit?









The Huawei Watch GT 2. Photo: Supplied. Cape Town – Huawei recently launched its new Watch GT 2 smartwatch in South Africa. The new Watch GT 2 offers users a long battery life, diverse workout management, smart fitness management and comprehensive daily services. According to Huawei, the Watch GT 2 delivers the industry leading heart rate monitoring accuracy under all workout modes. It can judge the heart rate in real time based on threshold preset by users and give alarm in case of fast heart rate. The device features a 1.39’ AMOLED HD coloured touch screen with the resolution of 454*454 levels the watch’s display effect to a higher level. The screen also offers a wider gamut, richer chromaticity, stronger contrast, brighter colour, bringing users ultimate visual experience.

We compared the specifications, pricing, and features of the Watch GT 2 with a major competitor in the local smartwatch market, the Garmin Fenix 5.

The Fenix 5 device features a 47mm smartwatch with a brush steel body with physical buttons with specific functions like navigation, selecting up or down.

It is a rugged smartwatch with waterproof rating of up to 10 ATM and Sensors that includes GPS enabled, Heart rate sensor,Compass, Gyroscope, Altimeter, Barometer.

These smartwatches both offer similar features and are compatible with both Android and iOS through companion apps.

Both the Watch GT 2 and Fenix 5 are water-resistant, and have a water rating of 5 and 10 ATM respectively, which means that both are suitable to wear while swimming.

The differences

The Huawei Watch GT 2 has a more accurate heart rate monitoring exceeds Garmin Fenix 5 in almost all aspects.

The Watch GT 2 is also more intelligent than its competing products that serve purely as sports watch (such as Garmin) thanks to its smart interaction with cellphone, Bluetooth calling, etc.

The GT 2 is also significantly more affordable with a price tag of R4,999, while Garmin’s Fenix 5 smartwatch is priced at R7,989.

Specifications:

Huawei Watch GT 2 Garmin Fenix 5 OS Huawei LiteOS Proprietary OS Display 1.39-inch 454 x 454 OLED 1.2-inch 240 x 240 Chroma Material Watch body: metal and plastic; Strap: fluoroelastomer, leather,

and metallic watch strap Mineral Glass or Slate Gray Sapphire with Metal Band Dimensions 45.9 x 45.9 x 10.7 mm 47.0 x 47.0 x 15.5 mm Battery life Up to two weeks Up to two weeks (smartwatch mode) GPS Yes Yes Accelerometer Yes Yes Water Resistance 5 ATM 10 ATM Barometer Yes Yes Heart rate monitor Yes Yes Physical buttons Power button, Multifunction button; supports touch, touch and

hold, and double tap commands Navigation, selecting up or down and Power button. Price R4,999 R7,989

