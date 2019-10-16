Cape Town – Huawei recently launched its new Watch GT 2 smartwatch in South Africa.
The new Watch GT 2 offers users a long battery life, diverse workout management, smart fitness management and comprehensive daily services.
According to Huawei, the Watch GT 2 delivers the industry leading heart rate monitoring accuracy under all workout modes. It can judge the heart rate in real time based on threshold preset by users and give alarm in case of fast heart rate.
The device features a 1.39’ AMOLED HD coloured touch screen with the resolution of 454*454 levels the watch’s display effect to a higher level.
The screen also offers a wider gamut, richer chromaticity, stronger contrast, brighter colour, bringing users ultimate visual experience.