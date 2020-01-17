Introducing Damelin Correspondence College’s new programmes









Damelin's new MICT SETA programmes are designed and developed to equip learners with the right set of skills to navigate the IT and advertising fields. Photo by Tran Mau Tri Tam on Unsplash The corporate world is highly competitive, and you need to have some form of an x-factor to standout to employers. Damelin Correspondence College ((DCC) understands the need to constantly be ahead and equipped with the right set of skills to help you navigate the Information Technology and advertising fields. That’s why we are proud to introduce our new MICT SETA programmes which are designed and developed to address the occupational standards in a manner that is suited for industry. The newly launched programmes are: ⦁ Further Education and Training Certificate in PC Support

⦁ Further Education and Training Certificate in PC Engineering

⦁ National Certificate in Electronics

⦁ National Certificate in Business Analysis Support Practice

⦁ National Certificate in Advertising FET Certificate in PC Support

The PC Support programme is designed to equip learners to enter any PC business environment in a vital supporting or training role. The strength of the qualification is the depth in which the software packages are covered: their application in business, features and functions, installations, support issues and general user problems.

FET Certificate in PC Engineering

The Further Education and Training Certificate in PC Engineering is designed to provide learners with knowledge of business applications and computer hardware and software, as well as to support and fully implement Windows in a networked environment. Upon completion learners are able to perform post installation and day to day administration tasks of an existing Windows based network.

National Certificate in Electronics

This qualification intends to set standards for a typical learner entering the field of electronics. It provides learners with foundational, basic knowledge and experiential skills to be able to perform in the electronics field. Students are equipped with the basic knowledge and understanding of communication skills, safety measures in an electronic environment, principles of electricity and operating electronic components, instruments and test equipment.

National Certificate in Business Analysis Support Practice

Business Analysis is a vital instrument within the business environment to ensure that information technology can provide effective solutions for business enterprises. Students are able to demonstrate an awareness of ethics and explain the principles of business and the role of information technology, support the project environment and activities to deliver project objectives and Development Lifecycle (SDLC) models for a given scenario.

National Certificate in Advertising

The purpose of this qualification is to address skills gap in the marketplace including; digital client services, programming, proofreading, user experience and presentation skills (pitching advertising ideas to clients). With this qualification, students get an understanding of advertising agency processes, systems and technical methods referring to copywriting, art direction and design, client service, media buying, television and radio production as well as the print production.

Equipping Students for the 4IR

We are continually faced with the question of how to most effectively and efficiently prepare our students for the world around and ahead of them. Increasing attention is focused on what has been termed the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), which addresses the technology-driven global transition taking place in the industries around the world and what that means for employees of the future.

All these programmes are designed to enable you to acquire the skills and knowledge you need to standout when applying for jobs or promotions.

DCC study material is designed to be competence-based, focusing on the skills required for the world of work in the 21st century, i.e. problem-solving and critical thinking; creativity and innovation; communication and information literacy. Thus, our content is designed to meet these requirements. Another great benefit of studying with DCC is the convenience of studying at the comfort of your own home and at your own pace. This allows you to still focus on everything else that matters, such as your job, family and social life, while obtaining a qualification from the premium distance learning college.

To read more about our new programmes, entry requirements and registration visit www.dcc.edu.za