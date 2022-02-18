Invictus Capital disrupts fine art with NFT Lab for Out of Africa Collection

Invictus Capital, pioneers in the digital asset space, has unveiled its first NFT (non-fungible token) collection through the Invictus NFT Lab, which strives to combine the best of fine art with blockchain technology, and brings many contemporary digital artists to a global market. “The global pandemic has been especially challenging for creatives worldwide, with fine artists particularly hard hit by gallery closures, curtailed travel and canceled exhibitions,” says Brett Bellairs from Gallery 131.

The Out of Africa Collection is made up of 118 unique NFTs on the Ethereum blockchain, and is the first time many of the artists have worked in the NFT space. This collection is a triumph for these artists and represents some of the finest new, upcoming and established talent,” says Marelize van Zyl, Curator for the Out of Africa NFT collection. Cape Town-based, Kenyan-born Stanislaw Trzebinski is one of the participating African artists who will make two unique bronze pieces - Stalagmite Man III and Stalagmite Woman II - which are exclusively available to The Out of Africa Collection. “This inaugural collection is a first of its kind for Southern African artists, and global investors,” says Daniel Schwartzkopff, CEO at Invictus Capital.

The project kicks off in February, with the distribution of the NFT posters to interested parties, and will culminate in an auction in March for NFT representations of the original, physical artworks. These NFTs act like a certificate of ownership, and the holder can opt to have the original artwork delivered. Adds Blake Anthony of KNEXT Art Gallery, “digital artists are increasingly embracing the fast growing NFT collector market. The NFT space is disrupting the fine art industry's business model and our artists are seeing the long term value of their creations.” Claude Chandler who says he is excited about the scale and ambition of the collection, especially that it is the first of its kind in South Africa. Claude has created three original works for the Out of Africa Collection.

For collectors, NFTs make it possible to cut out significant middleman costs that can make investing in art otherwise unpalatable. “For artists, NFTs give them access to a truly global audience and a royalty-driven revenue model made possible by blockchain,” says Charl Bezuidenhout, Worldart “We will continue to find ways to disrupt traditional investment and financial services, and the Invictus NFT Lab is a clear demonstration of this commitment. We believe that an NFT Lab, like this one, will go a long way to bringing NFTs into mainstream investment portfolios, and appeal to traditional art collectors; modern NFT collectors and anyone in between”, says Schwartzkopff.