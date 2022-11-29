Listen: KZN MEC for EDTEA visits RBIDZ for oversight inspection as he completes 100 days in office

Recently, as part of commemorating his 100 days in office and beyond, RBIDZ hosted leader of government business and KZN MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA), Siboniso Duma for an oversight inspection. The MEC inspected multi-billion rand catalytic investment projects such as the operational Nyanza Light Metals’ Product Testing and Development Centre that forms part of the first phase of the multi-billion rand titanium pigment processing plant. He also assessed the advanced construction progress of the R1.5 billion edible oils refinery, Wilmar Processing SA.

These projects are set to further grow KZN as an investment destination of choice, while also economically positioning South Africa as the ultimate “gateway to Africa” among foreign investors.

“It is a special day for us to visit these two strategic catalytic projects, as we have surpassed 100 days in office. It’s a big day for us and we are happy to be here. In the morning, we launched the Mkhuze Airport terminal building, which is going to cover the length and breadth of the uMkhanyakude District. The government’s scope is to create and enabling environments,” said Duma.

Significantly, both projects continue to play a vital role in ensuring sustainable development and demonstrate RBIDZ’s efforts to deliver on its mandate amid the weakened economy post the global pandemic, civil unrest and recent KZN floods.