Make your future count with accredited home-study at INTEC
Securing a job is one of the biggest challenges faced by South Africans as the unemployment rate sits at 29.1%, one of the highest in the world.
This has been further catalysed as the world faces a global pandemic. However, now more than ever, there will be a need for skilled workers to drive both our local and global economies forward. While on lockdown, you can still develop your skillset and ensure you’re at the top of every hiring list.
Whilst social distancing has become the new norm and is set to remain so for as long as the world battles with Covid19, it doesn’t mean your pursuit for academic excellence has to come to a halt.
For over 113 years INTEC College has evolved into an institution that offers an advanced distance learning experience, coupled with innovative programmes designed specifically for home study. This medium of learning, ensures that students can enjoy a number of benefits. These include being able to fit your learning around your work and home life and you get to curate your very own study timetable.
Additionally, you can obtain your qualification without worrying about your geographical location, this also means you get to save a whole lot in comparison to face-to-face study as there are no travel costs. Having to study by yourself also teaches you self-discipline as you are the only person responsible for ensuring you go through the study material and submit assignments on time. Most importantly you get to earn while learning.
The further advantage of studying with INTEC is the ongoing student support you will receive throughout your academic journey from the Student Success Centre (SSC) via qualified subject matter experts. Adding to this, students registered with INTEC are exclusively provided access to study material, electronic libraries and regular information updates via the specialised Student Portal, easily accessible via the website.
INTEC College prides itself in offering accredited and industry driven programmes through four of its faculties i.e. Commerce, Humanities, Education and Science & Technology. Some of the institution’s popular programmes include High School programmes (Grade 10-12), General – Developmental & Industrial Psychology, Paralegal, Information Technology (IT), Engineering, Early Childhood Development (ECD) and Educare.
Find a programme that will open the door to endless possibilities and help you secure a strong educational foundation for a successful career.
Registration at INTEC is open.
Make your future count by visiting www.intec.edu.za or call 086 117 3173 today and obtain a qualification that will set you on a path for success.