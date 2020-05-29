Make your future count with accredited home-study at INTEC

Securing a job is one of the biggest challenges faced by South Africans as the unemployment rate sits at 29.1%, one of the highest in the world.

This has been further catalysed as the world faces a global pandemic. However, now more than ever, there will be a need for skilled workers to drive both our local and global economies forward. While on lockdown, you can still develop your skillset and ensure you’re at the top of every hiring list.

Whilst social distancing has become the new norm and is set to remain so for as long as the world battles with Covid19, it doesn’t mean your pursuit for academic excellence has to come to a halt.

For over 113 years INTEC College has evolved into an institution that offers an advanced distance learning experience, coupled with innovative programmes designed specifically for home study. This medium of learning, ensures that students can enjoy a number of benefits. These include being able to fit your learning around your work and home life and you get to curate your very own study timetable.

Additionally, you can obtain your qualification without worrying about your geographical location, this also means you get to save a whole lot in comparison to face-to-face study as there are no travel costs. Having to study by yourself also teaches you self-discipline as you are the only person responsible for ensuring you go through the study material and submit assignments on time. Most importantly you get to earn while learning.