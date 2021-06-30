Making the right moves with the Standard Bank Business credit card

As a business owner you want a credit card that allows you to take advantage of opportunities or pay for day-to-day running costs, which is why Standard Bank has launched its new globally accepted Visa Business Credit Card. ​ The Visa business credit card not only gives business owners the license to make the right moves, but also gives them access to cash, to grow their business and manage spend in real time. With sophisticated business reporting, you will be able to monitor spend which will empower you to make informed decisions around managing your business.

“Liquidity is key to achieving business growth and managing business costs. At Standard Bank, we understand business owners do not want their business to be derailed by big purchase items, ad hoc office expenses or unplanned extras. At the same time, we also understand, business owners do not want to miss out on opportunities to grow their business because of a lack of financing,” says Ethel Nyembe, Head of Group Card & Payments at Standard Bank. “The Visa Business credit card helps to ensure that our customers are able to run and manage healthy businesses. It offers a convenient way to optimise your cash flow, manage your repayment, monthly fee, expenses and card custodians via real-time insights,” continues Nyembe The Standard Bank Visa Business credit card also gives you cash flow and liquidity at the ready while being 55 days interest-free, and with a minimal 5% repayment and low monthly fees, it offers more affordable credit.