Menlo Electric - solar distributor captures more than 10% of market in one quarter

Those in the solar industry know that energy transition has picked up speed in recent years. Due to improvements in solar technology and cost efficiencies, it has become more feasible to select solar power options. Enter Menlo Electric.

The company, co-foundered by Bartosz Majewski and Marta Walendzewicz, began operations to distribute solar components in Poland in 2021. It has since become the fastest-growing solar distributor in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The company delivers 50+ MW worldwide monthly, has 100MW in constant availability, and operates in more than 30 countries across the world. South Africa is a unique region within the solar industry. Some European countries have seen a dip in demand since the beginning of 2023, while the South African market is booming. Due to the current load-shedding crisis, businesses and households are desperate for a reliable electricity source. Solar energy is a good solution for them because the South African climate has more than ideal conditions.

Solar and wind conditions provide more than 2 500 hours (about three-and-a-half months) of sunshine per year, and average solar radiation levels range between 4.5 and 6.5 kWh/m2 per day. Heino Louw, General Manager of Menlo Electric South Africa, pictured presenting at Solar Power Africa 2023. Menlo Electric is in an advantageous place to meet the requirements of this boom in South Africa due to its international network of top-quality suppliers and warehouses. The company has made the most of this opportunity; opening its South African subsidiary in January 2023. Within five short months, Menlo Electric South Africa has claimed a market share of more than 10%. The South African branch is led by General Manager, Heino Louw - an industry veteran with more than 10 years experience.

“The African Energy Chamber estimates that load shedding is costing South African businesses R4 billion per day - and even when the lights are on, the prices are exorbitant. From 2007 to 2022, electricity tariffs increased by 653%,” explains Louw. “At the same time, the cost of going solar continues to drop. Thanks to Menlo Electric’s strong relationship with world-leading solar component manufacturers, we provide installers and clients with reliable access to top-quality components at competitive prices. “Many of the brands we carry are currently either not present in South Africa or their presence does not reflect their global position. We will change that, while providing clients with a broader choice,” he adds.

Menlo Electric clients can expect to be working with experienced sales professionals, some of the best pricing on the market, and the ability to select from top-quality solar components. Menlo Electric curates a product portfolio full of Tier 1 brands that are respected worldwide. Its current product portfolio includes inverters, solar modules and batteries from JA Solar, Jinko Solar, FoxESS, Tongwei, VOLTA, Longi and GoodWe. Visit the Menlo Electric website to find out more about its product portfolio. This is not where it stops for installers and those more interested in the technical aspects of Menlo Electric’s product range. Menlo hosts free academy sessions that go in-depth and educate attendees on specific products. If this interests you, the next session will be held on June 9, 2023 and will cover the FoxESS Hybrid H3 inverter and Mira batteries. Click to sign-up for your free Menlo Academy session.