Mentorship for small business is essential despite the pandemic

The benefits of mentorship are well-known, and research indicates that individuals with mentors are twice more likely to achieve their personal and professional goals than individuals without mentorship. At the same time, small businesses often cannot afford professional advisory services, don’t have the time for strategic networking and struggle to manage every aspect of the business by themselves.

Running a small business can be lonely and demanding on the owner’s time, personal relationships and ability to see beyond the urgent details. Last year these challenges were even greater than normal due to the Covid-19 pandemic and 2020 was a year when a good mentor could make the difference between pivoting successfully and having to cut back drastically or even closing down. It was under these conditions that Standard Bank tested a mentorship programme with some of its small business clients. Standard Bank sponsored twenty clients to go on an intensive 12-month mentorship journey starting in August 2020 and partnered with the National Mentorship Movement (the “NMM”) who provided the programme content and management. By all accounts the 2020 mentorship programme has been very successful and has made a positive difference in the personal and professional lives of the participating entrepreneurs. Below are some comments of clients who were mentees: