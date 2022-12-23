MTN gives back to entrepreneurs

The festive season is getting into full swing and in the spirit of giving, MTN South Africa, hasn’t stopped working hard to brighten the lives of as many South Africans as possible. MTN embarked on a double win this week – uplifting street vendors in Midstad, Bloemfontein, as well as the children and staff of the local “Our Child and Youth Care Centre”.

Many formal businesses in South Africa have had to make the tough decision to close their doors over the past few months as they battle to sustain business profitability. The reduced footfall has had a dire impact on street vendors with an immediate and serious impact on the livelihoods of their families. MTN recognised the problem and chose to support six Bloemfontein-based street vendors by purchasing all their stock, then donating the goods to the local “Our Child and Youth Care Centre”. Each vendor was also surprised with a R500 grocery voucher and 1GB data voucher. MTN has donated goods to the local Our Child and Youth Care Centre. Picture: Supplied. One of the street vendors excitedly and emotionally said, “It has always been a dream of mine to one day sell out all my stock in one day and MTN has made that dream a reality. I am thankful to MTN for the amazing surprises which will help my family a lot over December”.

This week’s beneficiary, the Our Child and Youth Care Centre is a non-profit organisation founded 108 years ago. Relying on corporate and government funding, the organisation cares for 130 displaced children who’ve been removed from abusive homes and unliveable situations, providing a home, food, transport to and from school, as well as homework support for the children. “With the aim of ensuring a double win, we purchased things like pots, cutlery, bowls, plates, mops and brooms, as well as fruits and vegetables from vendors in the area, and then donated it all along with cleaning supplies, toiletries, school backpacks and other necessities for the children. For us, this was a way of supporting local vendors whilst providing exactly what the centre needed,” said Sunette Els, General Manager, MTN Central Region. The centre also received a R70 000 cash donation from MTN to assist with the children’s wellbeing, while the 40 centre staff were gifted a R500 shopping voucher and 1GB data in acknowledgement of the dedication and love they show for the children each and every day.

Michelle Coetzee from the centre said, “We sent out a video asking for assistance not knowing who would see it and offer support, and we are very grateful to MTN for coming to lend a helping hand in making sure the children in our care have what they need. Just seeing how excited the children were today, fills my heart with gratitude. Thank you MTN”. MTN has already visited the MTN Taxi Rank in Noord Street in Johannesburg, Uvuyo Lower Primary School in Soweto, the University of Johannesburg Sophiatown student residence, the Boxer Supermarket in Mitchells Plain and the Greensleeve’s Home for orphaned and abandoned children in East London, the SPCA in Roodepoort and the SAVF Huis in Ermelo, Mpumalanga to hand out big and small wins in the form of cash donations, grocery vouchers, electricity vouchers, data vouchers, stationery packs, student loan supplements, toys, presents, phones, WiFi connections, and much, much more – because #EveryoneNeedsAWin. If you want to be a winner with MTN this summer, simply join, upgrade or recharge with MTN data bundles for special offers or to receive entries into the weekly draws.

