New Year, new document storage: Tips for an organised start to the year

Getting your business off to an organised start for the new year can be done more quickly than it is said. However, with the right mindset, the proper tools, and some well-put-together tips, you can have your business process streamlined and your staff functioning efficiently. No, no! There is no time to get despondent. Carpe diem, we always say. So, Grab yourself a cuppa and come this way.

You may wonder why your business needs an organised start to the new year. An organised start to the new year allows you to streamline your business process. One of the main benefits of getting an organised start to the new year is organising and planning early in the new year helps your business function more accurately and avoids costly mistakes. Planning and streamlining specific tasks allows your business and staff to operate more efficiently, boosting productivity. A well-organised business assists in the process of developing practical plans to achieve business goals and objectives.

Here are three tips to help get your business off to an organised start for the new year. 1. Declutter your workspace When it comes to decluttering your workspace, physically and digitally - less is more. Get rid of everything you don't need. Such as those files stacked up in the corner of your desk for the last seven years.

Utilise a tried and trusted shredding facility for confidential documents and throw away anything else you don’t need. 2. Organise your filing system With the modern age comes highly modernised technology. Gone are the days of filing massive amounts of paper in a filing room and hoping for the best when trying to retrieve information. Move with the times, use an online document management system to store files digitally, and provide your business with a more than adequate document workflow solution.

