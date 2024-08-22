Nonhlanhla Nxele - Old Mutual Black Distributors Trust participant makes history as first black woman to win FPI award

Nonhlanhla Nxele, a beneficiary of the Old Mutual Black Distributors Trust (OMBDT), has been awarded the Financial Planning Institute’s (FPI) prestigious “It Starts With Me” award. This award recognises her outstanding contributions to the financial planning industry and her remarkable journey as a financial adviser.

“Congratulations to Nonhlanhla on this remarkable achievement. The Black Distributors Trust is proud to have her as one of our beneficiary practices, as her growth and dedication are truly inspiring. This recognition underscores the difference we are making through our OMBDT in transforming the industry and harnessing talent,” said Marwan Abrahams, Executive General Manager of Old Mutual Broker Distribution. For the first time in the history of the FPI, the award has been won by a black woman. “I’m incredibly humbled and honoured to receive the FPI It Starts with Me award. This recognition underpins something I work on daily, together with my team. Instead of waiting for change, I always strive to initiate it. For me, this means taking initiative both personally, in the way I conduct myself professionally, and in the business,” said Nonhlanhla Nxele, Certified Financial Planner.

Abrahams said that Nxele’s win not only represents a victory for black women in the financial industry, but also serves as an inspiration to all financial advisers. “Nonhlanhla’s achievement during Women’s month makes this recognition even more meaningful. It highlights the vital role that women play in shaping the future of financial planning in South Africa. “She has extensive experience in holistic financial planning and coaching, and is dedicated to educating, empowering and advising individuals at all stages of life, helping them achieve their financial goals,” said Abrahams.

Nxele is the founder and CEO of Esteemed Financial Solutions and Esteemed Learning Academy. She has been a member of the OMBDT since 2023. “I couldn’t have done this without the efforts of my professional community and strategic partners, such as OMBDT,” said Nxele. “I extend my deepest gratitude to the OMBDT team for their unwavering support in helping me grow my business and elevate my professional brand. Their alignment with my business goals has been instrumental in driving success. While the journey is still in progress, I remain committed to working towards excellence, not perfection.”

The OMBDT was established as part of Old Mutual’s 2005 Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment transaction. The trust continues to support and develop emerging black entrepreneurs who have a passion for recruiting financial advisers. Its mandate includes providing skills development, mentoring, coaching, business incubation and enterprise development funding – all aimed at fostering sustainable black-owned businesses in the financial services sector. It is currently helping about 30 advisory businesses scale their operations. “Old Mutual remains steadfast in its commitment to diversity, empowering all financial advisers and transforming the financial services industry in South Africa,” adds Abrahams. “Nonhlanhla’s achievement is a shining example of the success that can be attained through dedication and the right support.”