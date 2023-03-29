Now any small business can sell online with zero starting costs through iKhokha

iKhokha’s e-commerce products – iK Pay Link, iK Invoice, and iK Pay Gateway – are empowering small business owners across South Africa to participate in the digital economy. As challenges like loadshedding continue to complicate the business environment, it has become imperative for small businesses to digitise their operations to stay afloat. However, many small business owners in South Africa struggle with limited resources and technical know-how, making it difficult for them to transition to e-commerce.

Over the past 12 months, iKhokha has rapidly entered the e-commerce market. A well-known pioneer in the mobile point-of-sale space, iKhokha has taken its mission to make payments easier into the digital realm by providing small businesses with the tools they need to sell their products and services online. The latest introduction to iKhokha’s e-commerce product stable is iK Invoice. This powerful tool enables small business owners to create and send unlimited professional invoices to their customers via email or WhatsApp. The product streamlines the invoicing process, making it easy for businesses to manage their cash flow and keep track of payments on the iKhokha app. Another option available to small business owners is iK Pay Link. This tool enables business owners to create custom payment links that they can share digitally with their customers. With iK Pay Link, businesses can easily accept payments online without setting up a website or online store. The product is particularly useful for small businesses that operate on a cash basis, as it allows them to accept digital payments without investing in expensive hardware or software.

For those with their toes already in the e-commerce pool, iK Pay Gateway is a comprehensive payment solution that enables small businesses to accept card payments online. The product is designed to be easy-to-use, with a simple setup process that requires no technical expertise. iK Pay Gateway supports all major credit and debit cards and is compatible with Wix and WooCommerce websites. "Our e-commerce products are designed to make it easy for small business owners to participate in the digital economy," says iKhokha CEO Matt Putman. “We believe that every business should have access to the tools they need to sell their products and services online, and that's what we're providing through our rapidly growing product set."