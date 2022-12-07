OctaFX wins ‘Most Reliable Broker South Africa 2022’ award

This year’s Most Reliable Broker South Africa award went to the international Forex brokerage service, OctaFX . The broker has numerous advantages including competitive spreads, an advanced educational programme, a referral programme, and a Forex licence in South Africa that ensures favourable trading conditions for traders.

The Global Business Review Magazine is a renowned online print magazine known for its thorough and inquisitive research into emerging market players and fintech companies that are remarkably committed to their craft within the financial and technology sectors.

Expounding on OctaFX’s win in this crucial category, the chief editor of Global Business Review Magazine explained: “In South Africa, plenty of retail Forex brokers are known for their outstanding performance and services. They make it much easier for clients to make financial decisions by pairing with foreign currencies. However, OctaFX stands out this year for offering unbeatable trading conditions to its vast number of clients and partners worldwide. Moreover, its array of services is strikingly more extensive than most competitors, and its online portal is a testament to its 360-degree solutions. In terms of investment products, these are just as reliable as OctaFX’s 24/7 customer support. The ‘Most Reliable Broker South Africa 2022’ is among the more prestigious titles at the Global Business Review Awards 2022 ̶ and we are delighted to announce OctaFX as such.”

In other words, the brokerage service convinced the magazine’s awarding committee of its service quality, demonstrated by the low spreads and fast order execution, but also by the eager anticipation for the near future: OctaFX will soon launch its own trading platform ̶ OctaTrader. It will be another grand chapter for the company’s solidifying position in the industry.