P&G announces investment in local manufacturing of Ariel Detergents during 4th South Africa Investment Conference

In early 2019, P&G invested a further R300 million rand expanding to the local production of Always Sanitary pads, utilizing the latest technology in its state-of-the-art facility in Johannesburg.

P&G has maintained a strong manufacturing presence in South Africa starting with the production of Pampers Diapers in 2010.

At the recent 2022 South Africa Investment Conference, P&G announced that it would expand its manufacturing footprint to include the local production of Ariel Liquid Laundry detergents. Today, P&G’s economic footprint has seen the creation of over 4000 direct and indirect jobs within its value chain and these investments will create hundreds more.

The Pampers production facility has been upgraded to the latest world class technology, warehouses and other operations facilities have been expanded and significant investments have been made in creating sustainable energy solutions.

They offered special thanks to His Excellency, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Department of Trade and Industry for their partnership in enabling a positive investment environment.