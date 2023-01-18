Payfast rebrand brings PayGate and SiD under one roof

Having joined forces with PayGate and SiD under Network International, the company has created a new home for its consolidated offering. With a renewed focus on enabling growth – for the brand, its merchants, and the broader ecommerce industry – this milestone represents a new era in the payments industry.

“By combining the capabilities of three of South Africa’s biggest ecommerce players under one powerful entity, we have strengthened our ability to deliver on our promise to partners – which is to do everything we can to unleash their growth potential. We’ve created an environment where some of the industry’s top minds can share ideas and work together towards innovation in the payments sector,” says Brendon Williamson, Managing Director at Payfast.

The rebrand, including a fresh logo and colour palette, was revealed at an exclusive media roundtable event, held on 17 January. Williamson led the conversation with Chris Wood, Regional Managing Director, Southern Africa and PALOPS at Network International, unpacking the potential of the partnership, as well as the companies’ combined mission and focus.