PODCAST: What’s in my control? Navigating your Business Banking relationships, facilities and resources

Andiswa Bata, Regional Head of FNB Business, shares tips of how you can access facilities and resources that can support your business during this time on FNB Business Talk podcast with Lynette Ntuli.





How your bank can help you





Your bank should be the first place you go for help. Some banks have already introduced various relief programs to help businesses survive the challenges that have been brought by the national lockdown. Your bank can help you with:

A payment holiday on your existing credit that must repaid after the agreed period Facilitating your credit insurance claims Accessing relief funding

How to be eligible for relief funding





Banks need to do thorough checks when processing relief fund applications. In order to ensure that relief funds reach the businesses that need it most, banks need to make sure the business is formally registered for trade, is tax compliant and was in good standing before Covid-19.





Additional resources from FNB





It is important for business to not only look at relief funding but also be aware of all the free help available to them. If you have an FNB Business Account, you already have access to:

The help of a dedicated business manager 24/7

A multi-lingual business coach with Fundaba on the FNB

Voice minutes, data and SMSs on your free FNB Connect SIM monthly

Free videos and articles to help your business respond to the Covid-19 crises the Business Toolkit

