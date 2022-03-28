Pretoria-based KFC owner wins two awards

It was a tough year, but resilience and perseverance paid off for owner Alex Gunning as the franchise group took home two of the top awards for Operator of the Year 2021 and Digital Leader for 2021. “I am very proud of the Gunret team and how we have operated at such high standards through very difficult trading conditions” he says, “We have remained focused and relevant in tough times, adapting to the changing environment in which we operate”.

Gunret Foods is a KFC franchise that owns and operates 42 KFC outlets, the majority of which are in Gauteng, with others in Rustenburg (8) and Cape Town (8). The first outlet was acquired in 1985 and has grown from strength to strength. The founder Burt Gunning, who passed away last year, built the multi-franchise business from one store 37 years ago.

Chief Operations Officer Paul Roos says that “Being the best is a team effort, we win together, and we celebrate achievements as a team. This only happens when every person in the organisation works towards excellence. Gunret has continued this legacy left by founder Burt Gunning”. The group is on an expansion drive with a number of new stores planned and has recently opened KFC Rivonia Boulevard on 1st March 2022 with another new store planned for 24th March 2022 in Waverley Plaza in Pretoria. There are plans to expand further with stores to open soon in Hebron Mall, Brooklyn, Willow Park, Saxby Corner, Mankwe (Mogwase)

Gunret Foods has won top franchisee in South Africa multiple times and strives for the highest standards, which results in a high level of customer service. From left to right: Thomas Gunning – (Operations), Paul Roos (Chief Operations Officer), Alex Gunning (Managing Director), Morne Venter (Development Manager), Shaun Middleton (National Operations Manager). The franchise group was one of nine franchisees in the world nominated to represent Africa in 2018 as Operator of the Year at the KFC International Franchise Awards in Orlando, United States out of 23,000 restaurants and 28 countries in the world.

This was a great honour for the company and for KFC South Africa. Some of the recent outstanding achievements include: 1.2021 Operator of the Year Award

2.2021 Digital Leader Award 3.2020 Representing Africa at the International Franchise Convention 4.2019 Franchise of the Year winner

5.2019 People Grower of the Year winner 6.2019 Culture Champion in Training With a strong focus on people internally and externally – Gunret always delivers on its promise of customer service, operational excellence, compliance, training, people growth, development, and a commitment to be the best.