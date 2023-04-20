ProfileData – delivering customised financial solutions incorporating live data feeds

ProfileData takes pride in being a leading South African financial data feed solutions provider. “Our specialised local research teams, together with our relationships with international exchanges and data providers, allow you access to a wide range of data options for both in-house needs and for on-distribution to your customer base,” says Ernie Alexander, Chairman of the Profile Group.

Profile’s specialised team takes pride in building turnkey solutions that meet the specified needs of its customers at a defined cost, by using the clients own brand and look and feel in a seamless manner. Profile’s infrastructure allows cost-effective hosting and solutions management, reducing the need for expensive capital cost.