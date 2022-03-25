Profit Mobile app is launched for informed SA investors

Creating an interactive useful mobile application may sound like a daunting undertaking. “Not so”, says Ernie Alexander, Chairman of the Profile Group. We are the leading South African financial market data and investor information provider, focusing on distributing up to the minute financial information. With more than 30 years of experience and service excellence, we specialise in bespoke data solutions with the main focus on Southern African listed company (www.sharedata.co.za) and South African unit trusts (www.fundsdata.co.za) datasets.

Our comprehensive databases are regularly used to create custom widgets for digital display on websites. Our data depth is critical in investment analysis, providing our clients with the competitive edge required in today’s cut-throat markets. Profile Mobile provides users with key financial data to anyone interested in South African listed shares and investments. Profile Mobile provides a wide range of market data on JSE listed companies, its core indices, foreign exchange rates, cryptocurrencies, bonds and major commodity prices. The App has an easy-to-use charting feature with financial data, Stock Exchange News Service and much more. What is even more exciting is that the App is available as a White Label solution. We have all the fintech tools and app structure already built for both the Android and iOS operating platforms, therefore developing a similar, yet customised app for a stockbroker with an original look and feel is possible at a fraction of the development cost. The stockbroker’s clients will be able to access all the app features described with their associated branding and research in tow.

Profile Mobile upgrades and new versions are planned for release shortly, which will include to name a few; a portfolio management tool, a watch list of one’s favourite stocks and South African unit trusts. App users will be able to see their financial net worth at the click of button. The availability of Unit Trust in conjunction with listed company data will empower users to take control of their investment decisions like never before. Calling all stockbrokers and financial institutions, don’t miss the opportunity to be part of the mobile revolution, thereby ensuring your clients have you at the tip of their fingers at all times. Download Profile Mobile for free and see what it has to offer.