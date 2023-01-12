PSG Think Big series continues

Former FNB CEO, Michael Jordaan and South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter will take their respective hot seats in the upcoming Think Big webinar series, hosted by PSG. The innovative thinkers are the latest South African thought leaders to be selected by PSG to share their insights on some of the country’s most pressing issues. The virtual series, which has captured the interest of thousands of digital attendees since its inception in 2020, is currently hosted by award-winning journalist, Alishia Seckam.

Previous speakers have included the likes of Oscar-winning and globally acclaimed South African-born actress, Charlize Theron and more recently, former South African President, Kgalema Motlanthe. PSG’s Think Big series has taken its place as a leading digital platform for debate and discussion on an array of topics that concern all South Africans. Preceding webinars have covered ground in politics, gender equality, banking, technology and innovation as well as the complexities of the current geopolitical climate. What to look forward to

24 January 2023: As the former CEO of FNB and the founder of investment firm Montegray Capital, Michael Jordaan remains involved in the 5G data network rain, chairs mobile bank challenger Bank Zero, and is chairman of one of the largest venture capital funds in South Africa. In his discussion with Seckam, he will explore the future of digital banking and telecoms in South Africa, drawing on more than three decades of experience in multiple sectors. 7 February 2023: Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner, will shed light on what lies ahead for Sars now that it has emerged from the shadows of state capture allegations. Talking points will include the use of AI in taxpayer profiling, and international collaboration when it comes to South African taxpayers’ obligations. Think Big webinars are open to all members of the public and are free to attend. Previous recordings are available via PSG’s YouTube channel.

Book your virtual seat for the upcoming discussions * Tuesday 24 January 2023: 10am – 10:30am Speaker: Michael Jordaan, founder and CEO of Montegray Capital

Topic: The future of digital banking and telecoms in South Africa Link to register: https://bit.ly/3SUQDAh * Tuesday 7 February 2023: 10am – 10:30am

Speaker: Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner Topic: The future of taxation in South Africa Link to register: https://bit.ly/3fsYDKX