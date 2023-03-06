PSG walks away with South African Manager of the Year at Raging Bull Awards

The prestigious annual awards for the investment industry were for performance to the end of 2022.

PSG Asset Management has emerged ahead of last year’s winner, Ninety One, to walk away with the prestigious title of South African Manager of the Year at the Raging Bull Awards held in Cape Town on Tuesday.

“We are especially proud of garnering this coveted award, which is reflective of strong fund performance across the fund range, which includes income, equity and global funds,” said Anet Ahern, CEO of PSG Asset Management.

“It is always pleasing to deliver superior performance for our clients, but these awards hold special significance for us, coming as they do after an exceptionally challenging period in the markets. It provides a clear endorsement of our 3M investment philosophy, and its ability to deliver on our clients’ needs and objectives in the long run.

“We remain firmly focused on applying our tried and tested team-based process to our client’s benefit. Looking ahead, we are excited by prospects for our funds. Despite market volatility, we continue to find great opportunities for our clients, which we are confident will help them build wealth in the long term,” Ahern concluded.

