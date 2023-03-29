QNET announces expansion into South Africa as part of its 25th anniversary

QNET, a global e-commerce based direct selling company, has officially launched in South Africa, providing local customers and entrepreneurs with its range of great products through its online retail platforms. The move is expected to contribute to the country's gig economy sector, offering access to high-quality products and passive income opportunities for aspiring and hardworking individuals, especially youth and women. QNET's unique business model allows anyone who loves the product portfolio to run their own online retail business from anywhere in the world by leveraging the company's extensive product offerings, sales tools, and an award-winning customer service.

Some of QNET’s core product categories include: ⚫ Wellness products comprise some best sellers, such as the Chi Pendant 4, Bio Disc 3, Bio Light, and Egards, designed to enhance the body's natural energy field, promote balance and harmony, and support overall wellness. ⚫ Another important product category for QNET is health. The company offers a range of high-quality nutritional supplements, including Kenta, Qafe, Olé, Belite, EDG3/EDG3+, formulated with natural ingredients to support a healthy lifestyle by providing essential nutrients often lacking in our diets.

⚫ QNET also offers a range of home living products, designed and developed with European and Swiss technologies to promote a healthy and comfortable living environment. These products include the Home Pure Nova, a top-class water filtration system that removes impurities and contaminants from tap water, and Home Pure Zayn, an exclusive and efficient air purifier. ⚫ QNET is also known for its centenary Swiss brands of high-quality watches and jewellery: BHM and CIMIER brands. These products are masterpieces made with precision craftsmanship and designed to enhance any outfit or occasion. ⚫ The range of personal care products, including the Physio Radiance and Prospark lines, are designed to nourish and protect the skin, hair, nails and teeth using natural and scientifically-proven ingredients that promote health and beauty.

QNET’s expansion into South Africa presents high-quality products that can bring exciting entrepreneurship opportunities for South Africans to build their own business, promoting healthy living, fashion, and beauty within their communities. QNET is one of Asia leading direct-selling companies offering a wide range of products including health, wellness, personal care, home living and jewellery that enable people to live better lives. QNET's grass-roots business model, fuelled by e-commerce, has helped empower millions of entrepreneurs in more than 100 countries worldwide. QNET is headquartered in Hong Kong and has a presence in more than 25 countries worldwide through subsidiaries, branch offices, agency partnerships, and franchisees.