Room to Read South Africa invites service providers to submit documents for database registration

Published 1h ago

Room to Read is a non-profit organisation working with under-privileged children for implementation of literacy programmes in collaboration with local communities, partner organizations and governments to develop literary skills and a habit of reading among primary school children.

Room to Read South Africa invites service providers to submit their documents for database registration in the following categories:

  • Library furniture
  • Printing
  • Stationery & office supplies
  • Electrical and aircon services
  • Carpet cleaning
  • Branding & corporate gifts
  • Hardware
  • Distribution / transportation
  • External Auditors
  • Company Secretariat Services
  • Finance Training
  • Recruitment agencies
  • Advertising agencies
  • Training providers
  • Professional bodies
  • Catering services
  • Repairs and maintenance (electrical, furniture, aircons, vehicles)
  • Travel Agencies
  • Illustration for children story books and foundation phase learner books
  • Design and layout for children story books and foundation phase learner books
  • Editors (Sepedi, xiTsonga, isiZulu, English, isiNdebele, tshiVenda)
  • Translators (Sepedi, xiTsonga, isiZulu, English, isiNdebele, tshiVenda)
  • Courier services
  • Car hire & Shuttle services
  • Printing services (printing machine services, toner supply)
  • Library stationery (accession registers, date sheets, spine labels, etc.)
  • IT services
  • Photography and videography
  • Library books
  • Facilitators

Please submit the following documentation (Please ensure that documents are not expired):

1Company Profile – with a clear description of services provided

2 CIPC Documents Submitted

3BBE Certification Submitted

4UIF Compliance

5COID Compliance

7Is the company owner managed? State on e-mail

8Vat Registration Certificate

10Tax Compliance Pin

Documents can be sent to Kgaugelo at [email protected] and Maele Moela at [email protected].

Closing date for submission: 11 November 2022

For more information, please contact Kgaugelo or Maele during office hours: 012 430 2219/2145

