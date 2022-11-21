Room to Read South Africa invites service providers to submit documents for database registration

Room to Read is a non-profit organisation working with under-privileged children for implementation of literacy programmes in collaboration with local communities, partner organizations and governments to develop literary skills and a habit of reading among primary school children.
Room to Read South Africa invites service providers to submit their documents for database registration in the following categories:
- Library furniture
- Printing
- Stationery & office supplies
- Electrical and aircon services
- Carpet cleaning
- Branding & corporate gifts
- Hardware
- Distribution / transportation
- External Auditors
- Company Secretariat Services
- Finance Training
- Recruitment agencies
- Advertising agencies
- Training providers
- Professional bodies
- Catering services
- Repairs and maintenance (electrical, furniture, aircons, vehicles)
- Travel Agencies
- Illustration for children story books and foundation phase learner books
- Design and layout for children story books and foundation phase learner books
- Editors (Sepedi, xiTsonga, isiZulu, English, isiNdebele, tshiVenda)
- Translators (Sepedi, xiTsonga, isiZulu, English, isiNdebele, tshiVenda)
- Courier services
- Car hire & Shuttle services
- Printing services (printing machine services, toner supply)
- Library stationery (accession registers, date sheets, spine labels, etc.)
- IT services
- Photography and videography
- Library books
- Facilitators
Please submit the following documentation (Please ensure that documents are not expired):
1Company Profile – with a clear description of services provided
2 CIPC Documents Submitted
3BBE Certification Submitted
4UIF Compliance
5COID Compliance
7Is the company owner managed? State on e-mail
8Vat Registration Certificate
10Tax Compliance Pin
Documents can be sent to Kgaugelo at [email protected] and Maele Moela at [email protected].
Closing date for submission: 11 November 2022
For more information, please contact Kgaugelo or Maele during office hours: 012 430 2219/2145