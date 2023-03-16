Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Thursday, March 16, 2023

Safripol achieves sustainability targets one bottle at a time

A new rPET product, ASPIRER will encourage a local plastic industry circular economy, leaving a smaller carbon footprint.

Published 2h ago

Or would it be better to say ‘bottle-to-bottle’ at a time? The exciting news is that Safripol has now launched its first rPET product ASPIRER, containing post-consumer resin.

It’s another step towards attaining a true local plastic industry circular economy. And it’s a step that will leave a much smaller carbon footprint.

The new product will have an impact across the entire plastic waste recycling value chain. It will become more obvious to consumers that plastic waste has a real value, encouraging greater efforts to recycle. Waste reclaimers will get more plastic waste, buy-back centres will collect and process more plastic, and manufacturers will create more products using recycled material.

It will help customers as well. Safripol is offering them a ‘one bag’ solution. Each bag contains 15% or 25% post-consumer rPET. The South African Waste Act currently requires 12.5%.

Plastic bottles don’t belong in our environment. They belong back where they started. On the supermarket shelves

