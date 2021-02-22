Samsung is honoured as a Top Employer in SA for the 7th year

Samsung South Africa continues its impressive run as one of the country’s most successful employers after the company attained the prestigious Top Employer 2021 Certification for the 7th year in a row. The Top Employers Institute named Samsung as one of the South African companies that create the best employment conditions for its staff.

Samsung was certified for its dedication to providing the very best working environment for employees through progressive “people-first” HR practices.

“Samsung’s success is fuelled by the dedication and ingenuity of our people. This is why we invest in programmes and practices that nurture talent and builds leaders. We are therefore delighted to have received the Top Employer certification for the last seven years. The diversity of our staff and their ability to listen to the needs of South Africans has been a hallmark of our enduring popularity. We are therefore pleased that we have created an environment that rewards success,” said Zain Reddiar, HR Director at Samsung Africa.

The Top Employer certification honours companies that have demonstrated high standards in human resources practices, over the last year. Organisations certified as Top Employers dedicate themselves to providing the very best working environment for employees through their progressive “people-first” HR practices.

The Top Employers Institute assesses companies on a comprehensive range of employment practices, from the extent of internal training opportunities to mentorship programmes. Companies need to apply to be assessed by the strict criteria used to adjudge the award.