Sars head tackles SA’s tax future

Commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars), Edward Kieswetter is next to take the hot seat in the upcoming Think Big webinar series, hosted by PSG. Talking points will include what lies ahead for Sars, the use of AI in taxpayer profiling, and international collaboration when it comes to South African taxpayers’ obligations.

Award-winning journalist Alishia Seckam will host the virtual series, which has captured the interest of thousands of digital attendees since its inception in 2020. Previous speakers have included the likes of Oscar-winning and globally acclaimed South African-born actress, Charlize Theron and more recently, former South African President, Kgalema Motlanthe. PSG’s Think Big series has taken its place as a leading digital platform for debate and discussion on an array of topics that concern all South Africans.

Preceding webinars have covered ground in politics, gender equality, banking, technology and innovation as well as the complexities of the current geopolitical climate. In this year’s first webinar held in January, former FNB CEO, Michael Jordaan touched on some key problems that local entrepreneurs can help solve in South Africa. The discussion kicked off on the pertinent issue of the challenges posed by Eskom, before also touching on issues such as internet access being the great divide of our time, and our society being on the last mile to becoming cashless.

Next event: Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Speaker: Edward Kieswetter, Sars Commissioner Topic: The future of taxation in South Africa

Link to register: https://bit.ly/3fsYDKX * This webinar will be pre-recorded due to the Sars closed period. Think Big webinars are open to all members of the public and are free to attend. Previous recordings are available via PSG’s Spotify and YouTube channels.