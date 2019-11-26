Save up to 70% by shopping online this Black Friday.

Although still a relatively new concept in South Africa, Black Friday has captivated the nation. Shoppers are counting down the days to Black Friday - where they can save up to 70% on their purchases.
Online stores like loot.co.za, which offers over 17 million products across 17 categories, have already started to release teaser deals from today, leading up to their big reveal at midnight on Friday 29th.
You don’t have to stress about missing out if you can’t make it for this week - the sale will continue until the 2nd of December, so hurry as stocks are limited. loot.co.za CEO Greg Le Roux, says that they are thrilled to be partnering with big brands such as Samsung, Garmin, JVC, JBL, Huawei, Hisense and many more. He added that big items creating a buzz this year are TVs, wearables, media boxes, appliances and homeware. The hottest items include a Samsung 55”QLED TV from only R11 000, JVC headphones, the Garmin Forerunner and Mediabox.
This year loot.co.za is offering their customers more Black Friday discounts and a far wider range of products including décor, jewellery, electronics, DIY, sports, toys, tents and much more. The great selection of products coupled with 13 different payment options makes loot.co.za one of the most convenient places to shop for Black Friday 2019 deals.
In order to qualify for free delivery, you only need a total basket value of R350, making loot.co.za one of the most affordable online retailers in South Africa.
