SMARTWAY SA investment announced in SA’s special economic zones at South Africa Investment Conference 2022

The company, which was mentioned among a crop of promising new manufacturers at the 4th South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) on Thursday, 24 March 2022, aims to bring quality television sets and mobile devices into the South African and Export markets. The manufacturing facility will be equipped for the assembling of various electronic products and the population of circuit boards.

The leaders of the company Vivian Padayachee, David Carey, and Beverley Padayachee, bring with them a wealth of knowledge and expertise, and are supported by a team of enthusiastic professionals who are equal to any challenge in the consumer electronics environment.

“Consumer electronics being part of our daily lives is inevitable. The trend of growing demand in consumer electronics, my comprehensive understanding of the industry and my passion have resulted in the conceptualisation of SMARTWAY. Most importantly, SMARTWAY will contribute to the creation of more than 200 jobs both direct and indirect, impacting the livelihoods in the KZN region. I’m absolutely looking forward to advancing our SMARTWAY venture”, says SMARTWAY Founder, Vivian Padayachee.