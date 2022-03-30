SMARTWAY SA investment announced in SA’s special economic zones at South Africa Investment Conference 2022

SMARTWAY SA, a company of black industrialists, will set up a new electronics manufacturing facility in KwaZulu-Natal.
The company, which was mentioned among a crop of promising new manufacturers at the 4th South Africa Investment Conference (SAIC) on Thursday, 24 March 2022, aims to bring quality television sets and mobile devices into the South African and Export markets. The manufacturing facility will be equipped for the assembling of various electronic products and the population of circuit boards.
The leaders of the company Vivian Padayachee, David Carey, and Beverley Padayachee, bring with them a wealth of knowledge and expertise, and are supported by a team of enthusiastic professionals who are equal to any challenge in the consumer electronics environment.
“Consumer electronics being part of our daily lives is inevitable. The trend of growing demand in consumer electronics, my comprehensive understanding of the industry and my passion have resulted in the conceptualisation of SMARTWAY. Most importantly, SMARTWAY will contribute to the creation of more than 200 jobs both direct and indirect, impacting the livelihoods in the KZN region. I’m absolutely looking forward to advancing our SMARTWAY venture”, says SMARTWAY Founder, Vivian Padayachee.
Representatives of SMARTWAY attended the 4th South Africa Investment Conference, at which President Cyril Ramaphosa emphasised the importance of conversations that encourage business people to have confidence in their ideas and continue to pursue investment opportunities.
“South Africa is an investable destination,” the president said, “and we are indeed open for business and open for investments.” SMARTWAY has pledged to invest R139 million into the manufacturing of consumer electronics products.
The president went on to acknowledge the investments made and the many sectors they cover, mentioning pledges from countries such as France, Belgium, Canada, China, Finland, Mauritius, Sweden, and Turkey, amongst others.
“We welcome the investments in infrastructure and logistics, in property and telecommunications, which will help expand the capacity of our economy and improve its competitiveness,” said President Ramaphosa. “We have seen investment commitments in agriculture, our oldest industry, and in the digital economy, our newest. In the course of this investment conference, we have been given a sense of the value and potential of our special economic zones.”
SMARTWAY SA will be part of the Dube TradePort Special Economic Zone, a business entity of the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government, set up to further South Africa’s manufacturing, export and investment objectives.