SME lending returning to pre-Covid levels

For the Year Ended 30 June 2021, FNB Commercial extended lending to SMEs in excess of R41bn on the back of simplified, scored, digital lending processes. 44% of this amount was extended through unsecured funding.

Between July and December 2021, FNB commercial advances grew 9%, reflecting the improvement in economic activity and appropriate risk appetite changes. Commercial property finance increased by 4%, asset-backed finance 11%, specialised finance 24% and the agricultural portfolio grew 13%.

Daniel Kaan, Transact Pillar CEO at FNB says, “it’s encouraging to see our SME lending activities returning to pre-pandemic levels with more businesses requesting loans for working capital financing and growing their businesses,”.

“The significant growth in SME lending activities is indicative of our commitment to lend to a wider range of small businesses at a time when credit is needed the most. Not only are we open to lending more to SMEs responsibly, our loan review and approval processes have also been simplified making it easier to evaluate our customers’ risk profile, financial, sector and business information, as well how much they can qualify for,” says Kaan.