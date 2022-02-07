Sound financial management is the key to unlocking SME funding

Through the COVID-19 pandemic and events such as the July 2021 unrest, there was a suite of public and private sector financial support for SMEs. Many SMEs were able to access much needed relief, but some encountered roadblocks in their attempts as they were either non-compliant, could not interpret or meet mandatory criteria/conditions.

Andiswa Bata, Co-Head, SME at FNB says an entrepreneur can easily register a business and get a bank account activated within 24 hours through FNB digital platforms, allowing them to develop a financial footprint and that enable a financial institution (e.g., a bank) to assess the health of a business for funding purposes.

Sound financial literacy and management helps to unlock opportunities for SMEs, minimises risks and enables them to have access to finance and credit, an enabler for SME growth in the country. Furthermore, it is important to understand that all lending activities and requirements have to adhere to rules and regulations governing lending in the country. Accordingly, banks also follow and comply with these laws in all their lending activities.

“A common requirement that puzzled many small businesses during the onset of the hard lockdown was whether they were in good financial standing prior to the pandemic or not” says Bata, as she unpacks what banks consider when determining a lending decision. Some of these are: