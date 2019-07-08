The Chapmans Peak Hotel - good service is what South Africans value the most. Picture: Supplied

From a car wash where you can have your haircut and a hotel with the best calamari in town, to a gym that’s changed lives – these top 12 SMEs have been named South Africa’s Most Loved Local businesses by Santam’s Most Loved Local report.



Voted by South Africans as the 12 top SMEs across 12 categories, these SMEs epitomise service with a smile.





And it turns out, good service is exactly what South Africans value the most .





Through respected independent research house World Wide Worx, Santam shortlisted 10 local businesses for each of the 12 categories, which were identified through social listening.





Then South Africans voted for their favourites. These were the winners:





1. Chapmans Peak Hotel – category: place to stay





What makes it super special? 23% of respondents voted ‘Chappies’ as their no.1 place to stay. Why? The calamari. Not to mention sea views, and the home-away-from-home feel.





2. Marble – category: eatery





What makes it super special? This hot-spot combines Insta-ready food with exceptional attention to detail and superb service to keep fans coming back.





3.The Butcher Man – category: butcher





What makes it super special? Winning with a meaty 20% of the vote, this joint offers moreish biltong with a bustling restaurant to boot.





4. Fournos Bakery – category: bakery





What makes it super special? According to one fan review, the chocolate croissants. Aside from a spectacular feast of carbs, Fournos also prioritises ‘Family Friends’.





5. Rouge Day Spa – category: spa





What makes it super special? Fans say it’s the service, warm and welcoming staff and the atmosphere of peace.

6. Gold Reef City – category: entertainment





What makes it super special? Winning with a resounding 46%, Gold Reef has it all, including paying homage to Jozi’s history.





7. Dream Body Fitness – category: gym





What makes it super special? Fans call it more than a gym. It brings together a “fitness family” of like-minded people who put health (and happiness) first.





8. By Dezign Interiors – category: interior designer





What makes it super special? An incredible attention to getting the details right that turn a house into a home.





9. Bryanston Organic Market – category: market





What makes it super special? This is a place that puts community first, offering up clean, green fun for everyone.

10. Exclusive Dry Cleaners – category: laundromat





What makes it super special? This laundromat seriously cares about the community, even sponsoring Miss SA!





11. Tubbs’s Car Wash – category: car wash





What makes it super special? Have your hair cut, grab a bite and listen to musical delights, all while your wheels get squeaky clean.





12. Radon Projects – category: construction company





What makes it super special? Radon prioritises its clients and team, and offers value for money in tight economic times.





