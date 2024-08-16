South Africa’s ‘science Oscars’ in SET and innovation

A partnership between the National Science and Technology Forum (NSTF) and mining and metals company South32, the 26th NSTF-South32 Awards honour and celebrate outstanding contributions to the fields of science, engineering, technology (SET) and innovation. It has evolved to be the largest and most prestigious public SET and innovation awards in South Africa, and is often referred to as the “science Oscars”. The NSTF-South32 Awards have been endorsed and supported by the Department of Science and Innovation since 2020.

It is a celebration of South African ingenuity and excellence through this flagship project of the NSTF. The gala evening took place on Thursday, July 11 and was live-streamed from Johannesburg and Cape Town. Click here to view the 2024 NSTF-South32 digital magazine The NSTF-South32 Awards digital magazine celebrates the achievements of some of South Africa’s most tenacious scientists and big thinkers.