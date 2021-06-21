Southern Business School is now STADIO

After serving students for 25 years as Southern Business School (SBS), the respected higher education provider became one of four prestigious institutions that were consolidated into STADIO Higher Education at the end of last year. SBS brings 25 years of distance learning expertise to STADIO Higher Education and now constitutes the STADIO School of Management and Administration, School of Law and School of Management for Safety in Society (Policing).

Students studying with STADIO are part of a powerful vision to meet the real needs of the southern African tertiary education landscape by widening access to academic empowerment. STADIO Higher Education is home to an array of contact and distance learning students who are registered for one of more than 50 accredited qualifications offered across five faculties on ten campuses. Included in this offering are 20 distance learning qualifications that serve more than 85% of STADIO’s students contingent.

Former SBS principal, Mr Chris Vorster, has entered a new chapter in his career as CEO of STADIO Holdings. STADIO Holdings now consists of AFDA, Milpark Education and STADIO Higher Education. Mr Vorster’s team is tasked with establishing STADIO as southern Africa’s leading private higher education institution. The creation of one STADIO has had the advantage that every faculty and campus within STADIO benefits from the pooled resources of the group. As a consolidated entity, STADIO ensures the same quality and standards for all its programmes.

The operations and management of the former SBS have been strengthened by the consolidation while their core values - quality, affordability, recognition and customer service – still underpin everything they do. The STADIO faculties represented by the former SBS specialise exclusively in distance learning and have refined their processes over time to present hassle-free and affordable distance learning. The advantages of distance learning are well-known. Students can learn at any time, learn at their own pace and study anywhere. It allows students to work while studying and makes provision for mobility, should their personal or societal circumstances change.

And, importantly, distance learning is affordable. These advantages have become increasingly evident over the past 18 months with the realities of Covid 19 transforming the way many people work, communicate and study. Many students have had to adapt how they study and have become comfortable with learning remotely without attending face-to-face lectures. At the same time, higher education institutions, including STADIO, have embraced technology and fast-tracked their online support structures to allow for comfortable and hassle-free learning experiences.

Covid 19 has had a detrimental impact on the finances of many. Students can rest assured that the distance learning fees on all the historic SBS qualifications remain as affordable as ever and to apply is free. STADIO’s distance learning fees are very competitive and the three former SBS schools present qualifications from higher certificate to doctorate. Their fields of study encompass business, commerce, law, management and policing. STADIO Higher Education makes individualised distributed payment plans available and also offers funding solutions for qualifying applicants in partnership with Capitec Bank and Student Hero, for which students can apply online at www.stadio.ac.za.