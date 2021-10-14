Standard Bank announces Top Ten finalists in the 2021 Standard Bank Business Awards

The Standard Bank Business Awards aim to recognise and reward exceptional and growing South African businesses. The awards also aim to provide winners with the tools and funding to support their growth trajectory and ensure sustainability in the local economy. “As Standard Bank, we aim to leveraging our diverse skillset within our organization to support the winning businesses. It is our view that businesses need all the support they can get in the current, challenging economic environment. By ensuring their sustainability and growth, we also hope to contribute to much-needed economic recovery and employment in the country,” says Simone Cooper, Head of Standard Bank Business Clients South Africa.

An independent panel of judges and industry experts shortlisted 20 semi-finalists after reviewing applications from over a thousand entries, representing a diversity of sectors. Finalists then submitted additional company data and financial information that was reviewed and endured a grueling interview process to reach the top 10. The top 10 finalists had the opportunity to present their businesses at a Pitch to the Panel event on 30 September 2021 with the winners set to be announced on 14 October 2021 at a virtual awards ceremony. The top 10 finalists, in no particular order, in line to win their share of R4.5m in future growth capital are:

Reel Gardening, represented by Claire Reid (Agriculture)

Corium Skincare, represented by Vuyisile Zondi (Personal Care)

The Awareness Company, represented by Priaash Ramadeen (Information Technology)

CRISMO Enterprise cc, represented by Gama Cindi (Medical)

Kusasa Information Systems, represented by Lawrence Baker (Information Technology)

Sigma International, represented by Akash Singh (Service Industry)

Wonki Ware Pty Ltd, represented by Diane Marshall (Manufacture and retail)

SA Polyhammer pty ltd, represented by Dean Fegen (Mining)

CapitalGuard Pty Ltd, represented by John-Ross Henderson (Security)

Elamaswazi Projects Pty Ltd, represented by Swazilihle Ndlovu (Agriculture) The top 10 hail from Gauteng, Western Cape, Northern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and will attain the title of top 10 businesses recognised. Given the caliber of applications and the exceptional 20 semi-finalists, this recognition is hard won and a distinguishing factor that sets these businesses apart. “With the financing and assistance to be provided, we hope to support the winning businesses with the resources that they need to navigate their next phase of growth. At Standard Bank we understand the challenges that small businesses face in their early stages of growth; the participating businesses give us hope for what we see on the horizon in South Africa and the impact businesses make for the Country” added Cooper. “Business plays a crucial role in the growth of Africa. After all, businesses provide employment, fuel new economies, connect the continent and the rest of the world via trade and offer innovative solutions. With the Business Awards and financial backing that we are providing we want to ensure that business growth and development is attained and sustained,” Cooper concludes.