Standard Bank’s Shari’ah Banking wins at the 2021 Global Islamic Finance Awards

Standard Bank’s Shari’ah Baking was recognised for its continued efforts of delivering world-class service and providing banking products that continue to make banking for its customers seamless and of great standard.

The awards ceremony was held this year. Attended by President of Pakistan, Dr Arif Alvi as the chief guest alongside local and international leading players and other stakeholders of the banking industry.

Commenting on the award, Ameen Hassen, Head: Shari’ah Banking, Standard Bank Group, said: “It is with great honour and humility that we receive this award, as a bank it makes us proud, particularly as navigate through unchartered waters as a global society. We pride ourselves in keeping our customers and their financial needs a key priority. Five years into the journey, the team have shown real commitment to ensure that innovative banking solutions are delivered to Shari’ah banking clients.

As a team, we strive to be the best with excellence intrinsic to everything that we do and we will continue to persevere in fulfilling our group’s purpose of driving Africa’s growth”, concludes Hassen.

The Global Islamic Finance Awards (GIFA) is one of the most prestigious awards within the Islamic banking and finance sector. GIFA which is held annually, celebrates the achievements and contributions of institutions and individuals towards the development and expansion of Islamic banking and finance industry. By doing so, it promotes those who have made significant strides in thought leadership and in the implementation of world-class initiatives and industry-leading products and services on a scale of prominence and scope with depth.